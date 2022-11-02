Magic Internet Money Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $1.59 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.27 or 0.31108329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012150 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

