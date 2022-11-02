Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $365.33 million and $179,463.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,438.59 or 1.00009568 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007617 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00249821 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005764 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $148,480.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

