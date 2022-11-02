Maiden (MHLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter.
Maiden Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MHLD remained flat at $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,268. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maiden in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Featured Articles
