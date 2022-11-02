Maiden (MHLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD remained flat at $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,268. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maiden by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maiden in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

