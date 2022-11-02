Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 277 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises approximately 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $982,517,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTB stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.87. 12,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.68. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

