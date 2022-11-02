Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 19 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 404.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $570.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.