Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 230.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

