Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $992,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.35. 57,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,525. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average is $164.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

