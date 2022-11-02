Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after acquiring an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,756. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.55 and its 200 day moving average is $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

