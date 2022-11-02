Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the period. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 424,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PID stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,613. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

