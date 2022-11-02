Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 119 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.67. The stock had a trading volume of 586,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,473,644. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

