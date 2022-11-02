Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 126 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 896.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $130.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $132.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

