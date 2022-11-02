MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of MNSB stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $207.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.44.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
