Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $78.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Several research firms have issued reports on MBUU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,260,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $2,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 57.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 20,044 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

