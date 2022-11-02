Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.00 Billion

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 83.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 77.8% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $28,143.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,489.69 or 0.99989321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008002 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00041433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00044559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00253752 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.83495771 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $106,722.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

