Manifold Finance (FOLD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $595,851.00

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $32.57 or 0.00159383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $595,851.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

