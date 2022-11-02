Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $13.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.49. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $119.84.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 513,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 611,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,264,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

