Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

NYSE PWR opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

