Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

