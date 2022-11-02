Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,030 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,119.38.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.56. 29,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

