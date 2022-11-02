Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.
DexCom stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.43, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86.
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.
