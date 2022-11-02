Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 904,873 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in eBay by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,871,088 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eBay Price Performance

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

