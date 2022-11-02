Markel Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

