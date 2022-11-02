Markel Corp Has $16.55 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 227,779 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.8% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,837. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

