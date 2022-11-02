Markel Corp Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.05% of TransUnion worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 1,619.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,182,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 1,113,438 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,863,000 after acquiring an additional 573,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TransUnion by 585.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 388,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 331,871 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. 33,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,251. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at TransUnion

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.