Markel Corp Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Markel Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.3% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $87,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. MKM Partners raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $129.11. 41,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,956. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $129.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

