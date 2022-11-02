Markel Corp Purchases 33,680 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Sony Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. 87,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

