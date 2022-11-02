Markel Corp Sells 35,000 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Markel Corp lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.10% of Ecolab worth $42,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 48,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,289. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average is $160.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.