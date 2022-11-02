Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 18,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 132,089 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Marlin Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,266 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

