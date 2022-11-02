Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) vs. Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Critical Contrast

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marpai and Curative Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Marpai alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million 1.34 -$15.98 million ($1.43) -0.64 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curative Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marpai.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -100.92% -115.72% -61.22% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Marpai and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.0% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marpai and Curative Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marpai currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Given Marpai’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marpai is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Summary

Marpai beats Curative Biotechnology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marpai

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Curative Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.