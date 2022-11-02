Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 78.5% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMLP opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

