Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Up 17.6%

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) shot up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.74 and last traded at C$10.42. 322,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 346,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRE shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.50.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.18. The stock has a market cap of C$806.28 million and a PE ratio of 34.97.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Martinrea International

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.