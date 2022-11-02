Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $3.07 on Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $144.76 million and $326.33 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 180.8% higher against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00014930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.