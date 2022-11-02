Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Reduced by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The firm has a market cap of $316.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.94.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

