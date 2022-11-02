Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.51 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $10.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.44. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.59 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Mastercard stock opened at $333.19 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

