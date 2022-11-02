Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:MIG1)

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Maven Income and Growth VCT Price Performance
Shares of MIG1 opened at GBX 41.20 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.72. Maven Income and Growth VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 47 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of £55.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.00.
Maven Income and Growth VCT Company Profile
