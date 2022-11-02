Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:MIG1)

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MIG1 opened at GBX 41.20 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.72. Maven Income and Growth VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 47 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of £55.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.00.

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

