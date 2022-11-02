Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Shares Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,031 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Maverix Metals worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Maverix Metals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 253,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Maverix Metals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maverix Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 951,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MMX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.68 million, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.75. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 14.86.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.51%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

