M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $162.28

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.28 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 134.20 ($1.55). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 15,750 shares.

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.93. The firm has a market cap of £163.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2,690.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

