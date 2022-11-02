McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. 24,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,060. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

