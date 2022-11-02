Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 2,701 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 35,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,690. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.78%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

