Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 1,213 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.49% of Capital Southwest worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

CSWC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 4,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,790. The company has a market cap of $527.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.89%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

