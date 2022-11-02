Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 2,898 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.14% of Prospect Capital worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 227,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSEC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 12,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

