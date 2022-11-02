Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $7.73 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Main Street Capital accounts for about 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 21,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

