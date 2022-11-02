Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in WNS by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. 685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48.

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

