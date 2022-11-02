Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 36,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 503,037 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 74,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 315,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,461,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

