Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 2,231 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 643,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.