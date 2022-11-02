Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 42,545 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,545 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,483. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

