Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

