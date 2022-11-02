MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.34. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 381,661 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
MEI Pharma Trading Down 4.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.