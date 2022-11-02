MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.34. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 381,661 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.