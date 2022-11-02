Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 5.8%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 66,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,566,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

