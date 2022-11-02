Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 51,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.57.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.